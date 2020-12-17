The London Underground map has a brand-new line

What on earth is this? A new tube line appearing in the middle of a pandemic! If you’re thinking TfL worked bloody hard in the middle of lockdown to add to your travel options on the other side, well, think again. It’s only added the Thameslink to the historic tube map design. There it is, slap bang in the middle in all its pink-and-white glory.

Don’t get too accustomed to the new look. TfL has said the addition is a temporary measure, jazzing up the map from next month while simultaneously ruining the peaceful route for thousands of north and south-east Londoners. But it’s with good reason. It says the new design will roll out in January to further enable social distancing on the Underground network and to discourage a car-led return to ‘normality’ in the new year. It will also show step-free information for the new stations added to the map as far out as Zone 6.

The hope is that the new-look map will also give commuters more options later in the year when part of the Northern line will close to accommodate the final stages of upgrade work at Bank station.

‘This has been a complicated addition to make to the map, but one that we feel will benefit Londoners as part of our work to promote safe, clean and reliable public transport use across the city,’ said Julie Dixon, head of customer information and partnerships at TfL.

Thankfully, Thameslink has a dedicated web page to help with finding a quieter train.

Take a look at the new design below.

Photograph: TfL

