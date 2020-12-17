LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
TfL tube map december 2020
Photograph: TfL

The London Underground map has a brand-new line

London’s top-secret Thameslink has joined the gang

By
Laura Richards
Advertising

What on earth is this? A new tube line appearing in the middle of a pandemic! If you’re thinking TfL worked bloody hard in the middle of lockdown to add to your travel options on the other side, well, think again. It’s only added the Thameslink to the historic tube map design. There it is, slap bang in the middle in all its pink-and-white glory. 

Don’t get too accustomed to the new look. TfL has said the addition is a temporary measure, jazzing up the map from next month while simultaneously ruining the peaceful route for thousands of north and south-east Londoners. But it’s with good reason. It says the new design will roll out in January to further enable social distancing on the Underground network and to discourage a car-led return to ‘normality’ in the new year. It will also show step-free information for the new stations added to the map as far out as Zone 6. 

The hope is that the new-look map will also give commuters more options later in the year when part of the Northern line will close to accommodate the final stages of upgrade work at Bank station. 

‘This has been a complicated addition to make to the map, but one that we feel will benefit Londoners as part of our work to promote safe, clean and reliable public transport use across the city,’ said Julie Dixon, head of customer information and partnerships at TfL. 

Thankfully, Thameslink has a dedicated web page to help with finding a quieter train

Take a look at the new design below. 

tfl tube map December 2020
Photograph: TfL

See all the new rules for moving around London under Tier 3.

What’s the deal with travel in London over Christmas and New Year?   

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.