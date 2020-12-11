Transport in London over Christmas and New Year

Navigating London over Christmas? Here’s your handy guide to service disruptions and reduced transport timetables in London across the festive season

During the Christmas period, a lot of London's public transport services will have reduced timetables, so it doesn't hurt to start thinking about your routes early. While we sadly can't predict the weather (we know, we know, we'll work on it in 2021), we can help make your travel prep a little bit easier. Please note that the info below may be subject to change due to adverse conditions (did someone say 'white Christmas'?) so do make sure you check your route before leaving the house.

On Christmas Day, the following services will not be running: the Tube, buses, TfL Rail, London Overground, DLR, Trams, Rivers, Emirates Air Line, and National Rail. The only available transport will be taxis, private hire and coaches – and you will still be able to use Santander Cycles.

On Boxing Day, the following services will be running a reduced service: the Tube, DLR and Trams, Emirates Air Line. There will be reduced services running on the London Overground, too on North London and East London lines. There will also be reduced service on TfL Rail between Paddington and Heathrow. Buses will be running a Sunday service, both day and night. Rail replacement buses will run between Hackney Wick and Stratford, as well.

There will be Thames Clipper or Woolwich Ferry services. Check National Rail's Christmas page for info about service changes and planned works over the festive period.

Just in case you heading out for the post-Christmas sales, note that on Friday 27 December, most services will be running normally.

The big news is around travel on New Year’s Eve - there will be no special overnight services and no special free travel in the early hours. And if you didn't know already, there will unfortunately be no fireworks display in central London to mark the New Year.

New Year's Day will also see most of the Tube on a reduced service, and both the London Overground and buses will run on Sunday timings.

