The Lumiere light festival is brightening up Durham this winter

Remember last year when all those luminescent playgrounds, interactive laser beams and neon artworks lit up London? The flashy installations were part of Lumiere light festival, and this year it’s back to dazzle its home city of Durham.

The biggest light festival in the UK is going all out this year to celebrate its tenth anniversary, and it’s the perfect excuse for a long weekend in the pretty riverside city.

Photograph: Lucy McDonnell

Taking place from November 14 to 17, Lumiere Durham will be a mix of new commissions and old faves, like a 3D whale projection, a glowing cloud and a tunnel of light inspired by a cresting wave.

Photograph: Matthew Andrews

It’s all free to visit (although you need to pre-book to see inner-city artworks during peak hours, 4.30pm to 7.30pm) and nice to look at, but it’s not designed just for Insta – organisers are keen for people to experience the event IRL. So look with your eyes and not your iPhone.

Lumiere, Durham. November 14-17. Free, but ticketed. Find out more and book tickets here.

Want to check out last year’s event before you make the trip up north? Take a look at our top ten light installations from 2018 here. How’s that for a bit of light entertainment.

Fancy getting out of the city? Check out our pick of the best weekend breaks from London.