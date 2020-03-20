Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The Maisie Williams-starring play ‘I and You’ will stream for free on Instagram all next week
The Maisie Williams-starring play ‘I and You’ will stream for free on Instagram all next week

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Friday March 20 2020, 4:03pm

I and You, Maisie Williams
Photograph: Manuel Harlan

Two years ago, when ‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams made her stage debut with ‘I and You’ at the Hampstead Theatre, it seemed like a fun, teen-friendly novelty to have the entire thing streamed live on Instagram. 

In 2020, however, live-streaming is literally the only way it’s now possible for us to see any stage shows whatsoever, and with Hampstead Theatre having put its entire sixtieth anniversary season on ice – including its revival of Harold Pinter’s ‘The Dumb Waiter’, which was due to open next week – it’s supremely fortunate that it has a show good to go. 

Running at Hampstead in 2018, Lauren Gunderson’s play concerns a teen locked away in her room for medical reasons (sounds familiar!), who is befriended by a dorky fellow pupil.

It will be made free to stream on Instagram for a week, from 10am March 23 to 10pm March 29 – you'll be able to view it from either Hampstead Theatre’s Instagram account or Lauren Gunderson’s.

