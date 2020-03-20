The Maisie Williams-starring play ‘I and You’ will stream for free on Instagram all next week

Two years ago, when ‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams made her stage debut with ‘I and You’ at the Hampstead Theatre, it seemed like a fun, teen-friendly novelty to have the entire thing streamed live on Instagram.

In 2020, however, live-streaming is literally the only way it’s now possible for us to see any stage shows whatsoever, and with Hampstead Theatre having put its entire sixtieth anniversary season on ice – including its revival of Harold Pinter’s ‘The Dumb Waiter’, which was due to open next week – it’s supremely fortunate that it has a show good to go.

Running at Hampstead in 2018, Lauren Gunderson’s play concerns a teen locked away in her room for medical reasons (sounds familiar!), who is befriended by a dorky fellow pupil.

It will be made free to stream on Instagram for a week, from 10am March 23 to 10pm March 29 – you'll be able to view it from either Hampstead Theatre’s Instagram account or Lauren Gunderson’s.

