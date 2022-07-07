The Match Girls' Strike of 1888 has been commemorated with a blue plaque

Way back in July 1888, around 1,400 of the Bryant and May match factory’s predominantly female workforce walked out in protest because of poor working conditions and the unfair dismissal of some of their co-workers.

The conditions at this time were far from ideal, as you can imagine. For the women who worked at the factory in Bow, east London, they faced inhumanely low pay for the 14-hour days they worked. And their pay would be cut if they were caught talking to their co-workers or going to the toilet. Plus, 'phossy jaw' – a horrible bone cancer caused by the cheap type of phosphorus in the matches – was common.

Photograph: Hulton Archive

Now, there is a new English Heritage blue plaque that has been installed at the site in honour of the event, which is now widely recognised as a trigger to the New Unionism movement, which saw moves to develop the trade union agenda.

Speaking about the new plaque, English Heritage blue plaques panel member Alex Graham said: ‘At a time when workers are once more striking in defence of pay and conditions, it feels timely to be standing today outside this iconic East London factory commemorating the Match Girls: 1,400 young, working class women, many of them immigrants or daughters of immigrants, who refused to put up with low wages and dangerous working conditions.

‘They won and, in doing so, they changed the course of British labour history. We are therefore glad to honour them collectively with a blue plaque on the building where they took their courageous stand.

‘English Heritage wants to commemorate more working class stories, so if there is a remarkable figure or group from the past – like the women who led the Match Girls’ Strike – who you think should be recognised in London, we’d like to hear from you.’

The London blue plaques scheme was established in 1866 and honours buildings with ties to London's historically influential people. It's currently not as balanced as English Heritage would like though, with only 14% of the total 980+ plaques commemorating women.

Photograph: Lucy Millson-Watkins

This museum is trying to locate the people in these startling Windrush photos

Time Out has a new daily newsletter and you should sign up immediately