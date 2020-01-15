‘The most beautiful bank in London’ is being turned into an enormous Wetherspoons

London is ever-changing, with iconic buildings and venues closing or disappearing, making way for new projects. It’s the nature of any big city. Just this week, Hackney’s Broadway Market said goodbye to F Cooke, an iconic pie-and-mash shop that has closed its doors after serving up London’s trademark dish to hungry diners for 120 years. And last month, the East End also saw Syd’s Coffee Stall disappear from Calvert Street, where it had done business for 100 years (don’t worry, the Museum of London swooped in and will be putting the historic wooden hut on display).

But sometimes, historic places get a new lease of life instead.

Number 222 Strand – a Grade II-listed building once affectionately called ‘the most beautiful bank in London’ during its stint as a branch of Lloyds – is being transformed later this year... into an enormous Wetherspoons.

Photograph: PjrTravel/Alamy Stock Photo

Oddly, given the history of the building, this is actually quite fitting. When it opened in the nineteenth century, the grand building was a restaurant, with ornate tiled friezes, pillars and a fountain and playing host to London’s legal elite who practised law at the Royal Courts of Justice nearby. In 1886, the eatery closed and remained empty until it was turned into a luxurious Lloyds, preserving all the maximalist interiors.

Photograph: photobyphm/Shutterstock.com

Now, with those incredible decorative interiors still intact, it will once again serve up booze and food, only now at super-cheap prices. Approval was granted to the pub company last week, confirming that the ground floor and mezzanine will be transformed into a 27,000 sq ft dining and drinking area, catering to nearly 600 punters at any given time.

Cheap prices in a glorious, Grade II-listed space? Ours is a pint.

