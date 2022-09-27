London
Willkay in front of Museum of London mural
Photograph: Museum of London

The Museum of London has a massive new mural to mark its move

The 13-metre-long wall painting is inspired by the museum’s collection of more than 7 million London objects

Written by
Ellie Muir
You’ve only got until December 4 to visit the Museum of London before it closes for four years and moves down the road to West Smithfield where it will open under a bold new name: The London Museum. It’s the end of an era. The museum has been a part of the furniture at the Barbican Centre for 45 years. To celebrate its impressive history and imminent displacement, the museum has unveiled a brand-new mural on its entrance wall by artist Willkay.

The 13-metre-long wall painting is titled ‘Greatest Hits’ and is inspired by the museum’s collection of more than 7 million London objects, from the Roman era to the punk era, the Vikings to The Beatles. It also features illustrations of items from Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, as well as jewellery from its Elizabethan and Jacobean collections.

The artist who designed the mural, Willkay, was also the brains behind the artwork for #stormzybirthdaybash and partook in the Museum’s grime exhibit with a panoramic illustration. 

‘Grime Stories’ is one of the two exhibits at the Museum of London running throughout Black History Month next month. Co-curated by one of the first cameramen of grime, Roony ‘RiskyRoadz’ Keefe, ‘Grime Stories’ is a free display that explores the history of the homegrown music genre in east London.

You can check out the free Black History Month events at the Museum of London here

