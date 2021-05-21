London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Museum of the Home
Photo: Em Fitzgerald

The Museum of the Home is ready to reopen

The Hackney venue has had an 18 million quid restoration

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

In 2018 the Museum of the Home in Hackney shut for a refurb. That now feels like a million years ago. Civilisations have risen and fallen since it was possible to visit its famous Rooms Through Time permanent exhibit or stroll around its exceptionally attractive garden. But now, at long last, the museum is ready to open its doors to the public. And, wouldn't you know it, the renovated Grade-I Listed 18th century almshouse is looking magnificent.

The Museums of the Home, which reopens June 12, is free to visit but will require you to book a slot right here. Visitors will no doubt be charmed and entertained by the venue's new exhibits and facilities. For example: a 1976 African-Carribean London front room, curated by dramatist Michael McMillan. Nice! There's also a new exhibition titled Holding the Baby, which highlights the lived experience of single parents living in the UK, and a big new installation by the museum's entrance, dedicated to London's marginalised groups.

Museum of the Home
Photo: Em Fitzgerald

Also, very exciting, there's a brand new cafe. Housed in a former Victorian pub Molly’s Café is named after after Molly Harrison, the Museum’s famous curator in the 1940s and 50s. Molly’s will be run by the same folks who do the Clarence Tavern, the Canton Arms and Oxford's Magdalen Arms. The museum's gift shop will also now feature exclusive collaborations with exciting creators and makers. First up is textile designer Sophia Frances, whose ‘The Fruits of East London’ print will be all over some notebooks, tote bags, wash bags, soaps and the like.

Museum of the Home
Photo: Em Fitzgerald

'Our doors have been closed for over three years,' said Museum director Sonia Solicari. 'We can’t wait to throw them open and welcome everyone back. We hope visitors will be intrigued and inspired by the personal stories of home life which run through our new and reimagined galleries and programmes.'

Museum of the Home
Photo: Richard Davies

The Museum of the Home reopens on June 12. Check the museum's website to book a ticket, and explore the talks and events coming up next month

The best museum exhibitions to visit in London right now

London's greatest bits of free art

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.