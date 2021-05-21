In 2018 the Museum of the Home in Hackney shut for a refurb. That now feels like a million years ago. Civilisations have risen and fallen since it was possible to visit its famous Rooms Through Time permanent exhibit or stroll around its exceptionally attractive garden. But now, at long last, the museum is ready to open its doors to the public. And, wouldn't you know it, the renovated Grade-I Listed 18th century almshouse is looking magnificent.

The Museums of the Home, which reopens June 12, is free to visit but will require you to book a slot right here. Visitors will no doubt be charmed and entertained by the venue's new exhibits and facilities. For example: a 1976 African-Carribean London front room, curated by dramatist Michael McMillan. Nice! There's also a new exhibition titled Holding the Baby, which highlights the lived experience of single parents living in the UK, and a big new installation by the museum's entrance, dedicated to London's marginalised groups.

Photo: Em Fitzgerald

Also, very exciting, there's a brand new cafe. Housed in a former Victorian pub Molly’s Café is named after after Molly Harrison, the Museum’s famous curator in the 1940s and 50s. Molly’s will be run by the same folks who do the Clarence Tavern, the Canton Arms and Oxford's Magdalen Arms. The museum's gift shop will also now feature exclusive collaborations with exciting creators and makers. First up is textile designer Sophia Frances, whose ‘The Fruits of East London’ print will be all over some notebooks, tote bags, wash bags, soaps and the like.

Photo: Em Fitzgerald

'Our doors have been closed for over three years,' said Museum director Sonia Solicari. 'We can’t wait to throw them open and welcome everyone back. We hope visitors will be intrigued and inspired by the personal stories of home life which run through our new and reimagined galleries and programmes.'

Photo: Richard Davies

The Museum of the Home reopens on June 12. Check the museum's website to book a ticket, and explore the talks and events coming up next month

