The Museum of Youth Culture wants Londoners to share pictures of their awkward teenage years

How did you spend your childhood? Were you constantly trying to get into the Hippodrome? Were you cyber-gothed up to the nines at Camden Market? Or were you the studious kid who spent your weekends working your away around your borough’s libraries?

Whatever your story, the Museum of Youth Culture wants to see pictures of it for a a project called Grown Up in Britain. The plan is to document what it’s been like to come of age in the UK over the years, using volunteers’ scanned photos.

Want to contribute? Dig out old snaps (or flyers) that remind you of growing up: the hairstyle you had, your hangout spot, your favourite outfit, the nightclub you were always going to.

You can use an app like Google PhotoScan to make digital copies. Then head to the Museum of Youth Culture’s website to submit them. (The site also features prompts that can help inspire you as you start rummaging through your old photo albums.)

Grown Up in Britain has been up and running for a year already, and the team behind it say they’ve been sent materials ranging from photo booth pics to rave flyers. They hope the resulting collection will reflect the way people express themselves with fashion, music and more during their formative years. It'll be exhibited digitally, with a potential physical show in the works for post-lockdown. Here are some of the best pictures submitted so far.

You can also help the Museum of London document life in lockdown.