The Museum of Youth Culture wants Londoners to share pictures of their awkward teenage years

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Thursday April 23 2020, 6:02pm

Photograph: Andrew Gallix
How did you spend your childhood? Were you constantly trying to get into the Hippodrome? Were you cyber-gothed up to the nines at Camden Market? Or were you the studious kid who spent your weekends working your away around your boroughs libraries?

Whatever your story, the Museum of Youth Culture wants to see pictures of it for a a project called Grown Up in Britain. The plan is to document what its been like to come of age in the UK over the years, using volunteers’ scanned photos.

Photograph: Delores

 

Want to contribute? Dig out old snaps (or flyers) that remind you of growing up: the hairstyle you had, your hangout spot, your favourite outfit, the nightclub you were always going to.

You can use an app like Google PhotoScan to make digital copies. Then head to the Museum of Youth Cultures website to submit them. (The site also features prompts that can help inspire you as you start rummaging through your old photo albums.)

Grown Up in Britain has been up and running for a year already, and the team behind it say theyve been sent materials ranging from photo booth pics to rave flyers. They hope the resulting collection will reflect the way people express themselves with fashion, music and more during their formative years. It'll be exhibited digitally, with a potential physical show in the works for post-lockdown. Here are some of the best pictures submitted so far. 

Photograph: Raju Vaidyanathan

 

Photograph: Michael Holland

 

Photograph: Jeff Freeman

 

Photograph: Catherine Laz Laz Skin

 

Photograph: Delores

 

Photograph: Steven Peterson

 

Photograph: Ian McGeough

 

Photograph: Museum of Youth Culture

 

Photograph: Cathy Limb

 

Photograph: Busy Bee

 

Photograph: Carolynne Cotton

 

Photograph: Doreen

 

Photograph: 59 Club

 

Photograph: Tony Bede

 

Photograph: Steven Peterson

 

You can also help the Museum of London document life in lockdown.

