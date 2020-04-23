The Museum of London is collecting items from lockdown for its collection

In ten years time, what objects will remind you of life in lockdown? Face masks and hazmat suits? The baking tin you made all that banana bread in? The electric razor you accidentally fucked up your boyfriend’s hair with? That letter everyone got from Boris?

Whatever they are, the Museum of London is keen to collect them. It’s looking to gather physical objects, digital artefacts – like Zoom recordings – and first-hand experiences from Londoners for a new project called Collecting Covid.

The idea is that this new collection will help the institution keep a record of the time, and can help future generations understand the reality of our experiences. It’s similar to a project the museum ran during Brexit.

Want to get involved? Donate objects via Twitter or enquiry@museumoflondon.org.uk. Need inspiration? The institution says it wants to focus on three key elements of lockdown:

1. The change in London’s physical spaces, from busy to empty, and what our new digital lives look like.

2. What our work life is now like.

3. How lockdown has impacted children and young people.

Did you know you can go on virtual tours of London’s museums?

Here’s how to help (and get help) in London during lockdown.