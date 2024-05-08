London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
© Courtesy of Visual Edge Media / nVisible Productions
© Courtesy of Visual Edge Media / nVisible Productions

The National Gallery is being illuminated with a dazzling lightshow this weekend

The museum is celebrating its 200th birthday with a narrated lights display

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

This year marks 200 years of the National Gallery, and to celebrate, it’s throwing a big birthday bash. Part of its celebratory shindig will see the front of the building being illuminated with projections which will bring the inside of the building to the outside, telling the story of the Gallery’s history and its incredible collection of paintings. From the render we’ve seen, it all looks a bit like Rubens meets Tron.

The whole thing will also feature narrations from gallery staff, with showings lasting eight minutes but taking place over two hours. Plus, it’s all totally free and unticketed. 

But this is only the beginning of the birthday celebrations, which will take place throughout the year. Other highlights include a new public art commission by Jeremy Deller, an online film series, a Van Gogh exhibition and a massive free art festival in Trafalgar Square in the summer. 

The lightshow is in Trafalgar Square, Fri 10 and Sat 11 May. Free. More details here.

Want more? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London. 

Plus: Kew Gardens has been filled with dazzling outdoor sculptures.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.