The National Gallery is being illuminated with a dazzling lightshow this weekend

This year marks 200 years of the National Gallery, and to celebrate, it’s throwing a big birthday bash. Part of its celebratory shindig will see the front of the building being illuminated with projections which will bring the inside of the building to the outside, telling the story of the Gallery’s history and its incredible collection of paintings. From the render we’ve seen, it all looks a bit like Rubens meets Tron.

The whole thing will also feature narrations from gallery staff, with showings lasting eight minutes but taking place over two hours. Plus, it’s all totally free and unticketed.

But this is only the beginning of the birthday celebrations, which will take place throughout the year. Other highlights include a new public art commission by Jeremy Deller, an online film series, a Van Gogh exhibition and a massive free art festival in Trafalgar Square in the summer.

The lightshow is in Trafalgar Square, Fri 10 and Sat 11 May. Free. More details here.

Want more? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London.

Plus: Kew Gardens has been filled with dazzling outdoor sculptures.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.