The National Theatre is getting a really, really fancy new terrace bar

Rye Lane’s much-loved rooftop joint Forza Wine is branching out. Peckham’s favourite ‘Italian-ish’ bar and restaurant with views has revealed plans for a brand-new site at no less than the fabulous Brutalist home of the National Theatre on the South Bank.

The terrace bar – which will have indoor as well as outdoor space – will open on September 7 (maybe it’ll be warm by then?) and be open year-round from midday to midnight. It’ll have space for a whopping 160 covers.

You’ll be able to pop in just for drinks, but also chow down on a simple snacking menu or, if you’re feeling extremely hungry, get stuck into a ‘whole menu’ option for four. That’ll include cauliflower fritti with aioli and mozzarella with figs and hazelnuts, as well as pancetta potato cakes and pickled cabbage. Drinks feature Forza’s special cherry negroni and frozen peach margarita.

Having a clandestine affair with 23 people? Then there’s a secret private dining terrace on the balcony, which is covered by lush greenery and features a long table that can seat up to 24. Very demure, very chic, very hush-hush.

‘This is our biggest move yet, and we’re really excited to bring the success of our Peckham and Camberwell sites to the South Bank, opening up what we offer to a wider audience,’ say Forza Wine’s co-owners Michael Lavery and Bash Redford, who also run Forza Win restaurant in Camberwell. ‘The opportunity was a bit of a ‘pinch me’ moment - it’s THE National Theatre, not only a world-leading theatre and one of Europe’s most famous Brutalist buildings, but also one of the best terraces in London – a perfect spot for anyone who wants to drop by for some food, drinks and views.’

This is the second new foodie opening at the National Theatre this year. It follows Lasdun, a brasserie from the team behind east London’s Marksman gastropub, which is named after the architect who designed the building, Denys Lasdun.

Executive Director of the National Theatre Kate Varah is also pretty damn excited about the opening: ‘We are thrilled to be adding Forza Wine to the roster of brilliant food and drink available at the National Theatre. Their reputation for extraordinary wine and delicious plates will further establish the National Theatre as a leading dining destination on the South Bank. We can’t wait to raise a glass with them on the National Theatre’s famous terrace in September.’

