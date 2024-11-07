The National Theatre’s Michael Sheen-starring ‘Nye’ is streaming for free this week: how to watch

The National Theatre’s free streams of classic theatre shows did a lot to keep us sane during lockdown, and while these days you mostly have to pay to access its archive – via its NT at Home streaming platform – it seems to have settled into an annual tradition of giving us one big free play a year, which is nice.

Following 2023’s Othello, this year’s big autumn free streamer as part of the Bloomberg sponsored Take Your Seats initiative is Nye, which is playwright Tim Price’s often hallucinatory and weird but thoroughly stirring biographical drama about fiery founder of the NHS Aneurin Bevan, aka history’s most beloved Welshman – played by the redoubtable Michael Sheen – aka the present day’s most beloved Welshman.

After a hugely successful run earlier this year, Nye will return to the NT next summer as part of director Rufus Norris’s final season at the theatre, but if you simply can’t wait then worry not: it’ll be streaming for free on the NT’s YouTube channel from 7pm Thursday November 7 to Monday November 11 at 10am.

The play was professionally recorded in front of a live audience for cinema release as part of the NT Live programme, so expect top notch production values and a general good time.

Nye will be available to stream for free from here from 7pm Nov 7 to 10 Nov 11.

It will also return to the National Theatre Jul 3-Aug 16 2025.

