The Natural History Museum could soon host events in its new gardens

Could the Natural History Museum be the next big venue for day parties? Okay, we’re kind of joking, but the museum has applied to the council for a licence that would allow it to host events in its recently transformed garden.

A new application has been submitted for the NHM to sell alcohol, play recorded music and show films in its freshly glowed-up gardens, including the Evolution Garden and Garden Kitchen. The new Nature Discovery Garden wouldn’t be included in the new licence. Don’t get your hopes up too high though – it will have a strict early curfew of 10pm, and no live music will be allowed.

Some locals aren’t happy about it though, with Kensington and Chelsea Council receiving objections about increased rubbish and loud noise from the events.

A Natural History Museum spokesperson said: ‘The museum imposes a strict 10pm curfew on all outdoor events it hosts and is proposing the same condition be applied to any events held outside in the Evolution Garden as part of the new licence, as well as no amplified live music to be permitted in the garden area.’

The museum added that security would be of ‘the utmost importance’ at the events and that it has ‘engaged closely with local Residents Committees and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea throughout the application process, and we look forward to continuing to do so’.

