The new Lina Stores King’s Cross is probably the prettiest place to eat pasta in London

Lina Stores, with its retro signage and trademark green shade, is a London institution. The Soho deli has been selling hundreds of authentic Italian products, from cheeses to antipasti and fresh pasta made by hand every morning, since 1944.

Photograph: Lina Stores

Who hasn't waited patiently for a table at the tiny Lina Stores restaurant around the corner, to stuff your face full of burrata, ricotta and herb gnudi, dreamy pappardelle and cannolo filled with sweet ricotta, pistachio and chocolate?

Photograph: Lina Stores

Now there’s a brand new place to get your carb quotas – and it’s probably the prettiest place to eat pasta in London. I’m calling it.

Photograph: Lina Stores

Lina Stores has just opened a new restaurant and deli in King’s Cross. It’s round the back of Coal Drops Yard, near Dishoom, Barrafina and Bodega Rita, making one ace culinary line-up.

Photograph: Lina Stores

During busy times it’s walk-in only – but your chances of getting a table here are way higher than in the tiny spot on Greek Street. Just look at all those lovely green seats.

Photograph: Lina Stores

You can reserve tables, though, for early dinner, lunch and even breakfast, when Nutella-filled breakfast doughnuts are on the menu.

Lina Stores King’s Cross is at 20 Stable St, N1C 4DR. Find out more or book a table here.

Love carbs? Here’s our pick of the best places to eat pasta in London.

Still hungry? You’ll fall in loaf with London’s best bread.