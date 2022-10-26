London
Newsies the musical
The ‘Newsies’ musical is coming to London

A stage version of the cult US film about a paperboy strike in 1899 in on from November

‘Newsies’, the industrial-action musical adored by millennials, is coming to London. It’s the story of the 1899 New York newsboys’ strike, when the poorly paid child labour force that sold newspapers on the streets held the industry to ransom for better wages and working conditions.

The original 1992 film starring Christian Bale inspired an anarchic grassroots fandom. While the Disney movie wasn’t a box office success, it quietly went on to become hugely popular after being released on VHS, and was eventually turned into a smash-hit Broadway musical that scooped two Tony Awards for best original score and best choreography. 

Inspired by a true story, the musical follows plucky newsboy Jack Kelly as he leads a team of teenage workers in a strike against profit-grabbing newspaper magnates. Galvanising stuff!

The Disney musical is on for a limited run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre with previews from November 29. In a new interpretation directed and choreographed by Matt Cole, the show will be performed in the round. Michael Ahomka-Lindsay and Bronté Barbé have been announced to play leads Jack Kelly and Katherine Plumber.

A musical about workers’ rights and trade unions seems pretty apt for current times. The revolution might not be televised, but it will be put on stage.

‘Newsies’, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Nov 29-Feb 19 2023. Book here

There's a Spongebob musical coming to London, too!

Inside the RSC's 'My Neighbour Totoro'.

