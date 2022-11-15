The next mayor of London could be... Jeremy Corbyn

There are rumours that Jeremy Corbyn could run against Sadiq Khan at the London Mayor elections in 2024.

The Mail on Sunday reported that an ‘ally of Corbyn’ said: ‘Jeremy would win and plenty of people are urging him to do it.’

Despite being the MP for Islington North since 1983, yesterday news came that Corbyn would never be allowed to stand as a Labour MP again after he lost the whip in 2020 over antisemitism allegations. One Labour figure said he would be ‘toxic’ to Labour’s chances of winning back seats if he were to rejoin the party. This means that if Corbyn does run for Mayor, it would have to be as an independent candidate.

Sadiq, however, isn’t so convinced. Speaking to ITV News, the mayor said: ‘There are rumours all the time about people standing to be the next mayor. I was elected by Londoners on two occasions to serve our great city, giving back something to this great city that's looked after me and my family.

‘I'm determined a third term and I'll be persuading Londoners to lend me their vote next time as well. This week the rumour is Jeremy Corbyn standing against me and no doubt there will be someone else next week!’

If Corbyn did run as an independent, it wouldn’t necessarily mean his chances would be lower. In 2000 Ken Livingstone won the mayoral election as an independent after losing out on the Labour party nomination.

Will we see a Mayor Corbyn soon? Only time will tell.

