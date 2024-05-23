London
Chapel, Mill Hill
Photograph: Rightmove

The north London converted chapel where ‘Call the Midwife’ was filmed is available to rent

The Grade II listed, four-bedroom house could be yours for £39,000 per month

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
London has served as the backdrop for countless of movies, TV shows and music videos over the years, but this Grade II-listed converted chapel, which featured on series one and two of BBC show Call the Midwife, has gotta be one of the grandest. 

In Mill Hill (in Barnet, north London), the chapel is part of a swanky gated development. There are four bedrooms, a luxury leisure suite, concierge services and private patio garden, as well as a handcrafted kitchen, vaulted ceilings, ridiculously large windows and carved granite finial topped pilasters. How fancy. 

‘The Chapel in Mill Hill offers a unique opportunity to rent a remarkable, 840 square foot four-bedroom home that blends historic architecture, soaring open-plan living spaces and every possible contemporary comfort,’ Director at Dexters Andy Christophi told House Beautiful.

Even if you’re not a die-hard fan of Call The Midwife, this space is undeniably impressive. Here are some snaps of it. 

Chapel, Mill Hill
Photograph: Rightmove
Chapel, Mill Hill
Photograph: Rightmove
Chapel, Mill Hill
Photograph: Rightmove
Chapel, Mill Hill
Photograph: Rightmove
Chapel, Mill Hill
Photograph: Rightmove
Chapel, Mill Hill
Photograph: Rightmove

You’re probably thinking those ornate characteristics and contemporary design features don’t exactly scream ‘budget living’, and you’re right. This place is on the market to rent for no less than £39,000 a month. Yep, that’s around £8,975 per week

So, if you’ve got limitless pots of money sitting around and don’t feel like wasting it on a silly little mortgage, have a look at the listing on Rightmove here!

