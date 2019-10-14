The Northern Lights at York Minster is proof that October doesn’t have to be dark and gloomy

The days are getting shorter, but don’t get gloomy about dark evenings. Be more like York Minster, the gigantic cathedral that is using the twilight to its advantage.

The largest cathedral of its kind in Northern Europe, it will illuminate its cavernous nave with a spectacular light show and soundscape, starting on October 24.

Photograph: Duncan Lomax, Ravage Productions

Designed by projectionist Ross Ashton and sound artist Karen Monid, Northern Lights also aims to raise money to maintain the cathedral’s epic collection of medieval stained glass.

Feeling particularly geeky? Attend one of the talks exploring the history, religion and science that underpin the piece. Book now – it’s gonna be lit.

Northern Lights, York Minster. Oct 24-21. £6 advance, £8 on the door. Find out more and book here.

