The NYC-inspired Camden Highline is moving ahead

North London’s futuristic sky park is now looking for a design team to help bring it to life

You know what people seem to like? The High Line in New York. They talk about it all the time. ‘You're going to The Big Apple?’ they ask. ‘Well then, you should check out The High Line.’ Don't tell me what to do with my free time, you think to yourself. And then you add (silently): I wish we had a High Line in London. Then people wouldn't keep telling me to go to the New York one.

Well, you’re in luck. The long-awaited Camden Highline is moving ahead. Scheme bosses are currently looking for a creative team to design and carry out the planned works, taking a disused railway line and transforming it into a lovely green path linking Camden Town to newly swankified King’s Cross.

The elevated park, which will occupy a 1.1km stretch of railway viaduct, is expected to provide £5m worth of health and social advantage to Londoners, as well as attract 1.3 million new visitors annually to the area (resulting in a rise of £16m in spending to the area).

Organisers haven’t done anything as foolish as attaching an expected completion date to the project at this stage, but you can keep up with their progress on social media. Bring on the sky park!

