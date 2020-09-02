The Old Vic is streaming Michael Sheen live on stage in ‘Faith Healer’

The play will be performed live to ticket holders at home

Okay, it’s a shame that Michael Sheen doesn’t appear to have really made his play with ‘That Fucking Liar David Tennant’. But he’s following up lockdown TV comedy classic ‘Staged’ with something just as enticing. He’s the starring attraction in ‘Faith Healer’, the latest entry in the Old Vic’s In Camera series of plays performed live from the theatre’s legendary stage, to a limited, digital-only audience.

Following ‘Lungs’ with Matt Smith and Clare Foy, and with ‘Three Kings’ starring Andrew Scott announced but postponed, theatre fans will recognise ‘Faith Healer’ as Brian Friel’s bittersweet masterpiece about The Fantastic Francis Hardy, a man travelling throughout Wales, Scotland and Ireland, apparently able to heal those who want to be healed.

The play is a regularly performed classic, but it should certainly land a little differently in the current context.

Tickets to the five performances – directed by Mathew Warchus and co-starring David Threlfall and Indira Varma – are limited to the literal IRL capacity of the Old Vic, and ‘Faith Healer’ can only be streamed live.

‘Faith Healer’ is at the Old Vic (but watchable online only) Sep 16-19, 7.30pm with a Sep 19 matinee at 3pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on September 7 and will cost £10-£40. Find out more here.

