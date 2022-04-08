The oldest house in London is available for rent

Forget Bridgerton… have you ever dreamed of living in a pre-Shakespearean dwelling? Well, this fifteenth-century property, called Ancient House, can make your hyper-niche dream come true for a mere £2,200 per month.

Labelled as a “cherished relic of a rural past”, this modest two-bedroom home in Walthamstow is thought to be London’s oldest house. It dates back nearly 600 years, having been built at some point during the reign of Henry VI, a time when the entire population of the City of London would have fitted into present day Walthamstow with room to spare. The timber-framed hall house dates back to the 15th century – more specifically, it’s estimated to have first been built in 1435.

Now this treasured listing is back on the market, having been fully renovated so you can actually, well, live in it. There is no shortage of swanky appliances, including a Smeg fridge and a fully-fitted stainless steel dishwasher and washing machine (plumbing system included)! But don’t worry, there are still a number of period features that mark the house’s history. Here are some more pics of the place:

The graceful exterior features York stone flags, a rose bed and views of the 11th century church of St Mary’s. Head inside and you’ll find a spacious reception room which has the exposed timber joists and beams of the coveted early English architectural style. Upstairs are two bedrooms that exude a proper country cottage feel – but not without a spacious en-suite. To the rear there is a delightful shared courtyard, which seals the deal with a perfect spot to relax on a warm summer’s evening.

Are you sold yet? You can view the full listing here.

