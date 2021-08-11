London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
covid-19 vaccine jab
hedgehog94Female doctor or nurse giving shot or vaccine to a patient's shoulder. Vaccination and prevention against flu or virus pandemic.

The Outside Project is holding a sexual-health screening and Covid-19 jab drop-in session today

The LGBTQ+ community shelter will provide a safe space for vaccinations and check-ups

Written by
Rhian Daly
Advertising

An LGBTQ+ community shelter in London is offering a sexual-health screening and Covid-19 vaccination drop-in session today (August 11). 

The Outside Project, based in Borough, is opening its doors today from 4pm to 8pm to offer a safe space to the community it serves. It’ll have Pfizer or Moderna and can give you either your first or second dose. If you’re worried about STIs, meanwhile, the team can screen you for syphilis, HIV or hepatitis B and C. 

Those attending the shelter won’t have to show ID, give their NHS number, disclosure their gender or, if they’re trans, share their deadname. You can also get a travel refund, take a shower and wait outside if you’d rather not be indoors. And the space is wheelchair accessible. 

It’s an important push to get LGBTQ+ people vaccinated who, according to a report from the LGBT Foundation, have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the study, the community are more at risk of contracting Covid-19 and face a number of wider inequalities that could lead to poorer overall health. 

Can’t make this drop-in? Try one of these pop-up vaccine centres.

How LGBTQ+ Londoners kept the community together in lockdown.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.