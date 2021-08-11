Female doctor or nurse giving shot or vaccine to a patient's shoulder. Vaccination and prevention against flu or virus pandemic.

An LGBTQ+ community shelter in London is offering a sexual-health screening and Covid-19 vaccination drop-in session today (August 11).

The Outside Project, based in Borough, is opening its doors today from 4pm to 8pm to offer a safe space to the community it serves. It’ll have Pfizer or Moderna and can give you either your first or second dose. If you’re worried about STIs, meanwhile, the team can screen you for syphilis, HIV or hepatitis B and C.

Those attending the shelter won’t have to show ID, give their NHS number, disclosure their gender or, if they’re trans, share their deadname. You can also get a travel refund, take a shower and wait outside if you’d rather not be indoors. And the space is wheelchair accessible.

It’s an important push to get LGBTQ+ people vaccinated who, according to a report from the LGBT Foundation, have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the study, the community are more at risk of contracting Covid-19 and face a number of wider inequalities that could lead to poorer overall health.

