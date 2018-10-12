It’s official. The date that kicks off any Londoner’s Christmas calendar has been announced.

On Tuesday November 6, the crowds that normally surround Oxford Circus are sure to multiply (many times over), as the infamous twinkly Christmas lights are due to be switched on. But that’s not all. If you’re heading down, wrap up warm and soak up the festive atmosphere, as well as various exclusive pop-up gigs that are expected to appear inside selected Oxford Street shops. Exciting.

So, even if you’re not hanging up your stocking on your wall JUST yet – get that date in the diary. Ok, ‘it’s not even Halloween yet’ but we can’t resist twinkly lights.

