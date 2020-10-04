Ice skating in London
Get your skates on at the best ice skating rinks in the capital
Don’t listen to the hearsay. Christmas is not cancelled. Okay, Winter Wonderland is. But there will still be Christmas lights, there will still be seasonal music played two months too early, and there will be skating, damn it, even if it’s on a sparsely populated, socially-distanced rink.
The old reliable at the Natural History Museum is making a return on October 23. Whether you can pirouette like Michelle Kwan or just slip around like Bambi, there’s a rink for everyone in London. We might have to book well in advance, but we can’t be stopped, skaters gonna skate!
The best ice skating rinks in London
1. Natural History Museum Ice Rink
The Natural History Museum is home to London’s most enchanting ice rink, thanks to the backdrop of Alfred Waterhouse's grand Romanesque buildings. Things might be a little different – the rink will have reduced numbers – but the big old tree will still be in the centre of the rink just like every other year. Booking is essential, so sadly that means no spontaneous trips on Boxing Day. All the lockdown niggles aside, it's still a London Christmas classic.
2. Queens Skate Dine Bowl
Welcome back, Queens. This ice rink/bowling alley/arcade has been around since the 1930s, and has just reopened after making some tweaks for the new health and safety guidelines (apparently they’re keeping the place squeaky clean and you can book for a maximum of six). There are also two cafés and an on-site Meat Liquor. If you can, save your visit for a Monday, when you can skate or bowl for just £7 per person.
Venue says Located on Queensway in the heart of London, with food and drink by MEATliquor, QUEENS is central London's biggest one-stop fun shop.
3. Alexandra Palace Ice Rink
Ally Pally’s lofty and indoor skating arena is back open for business as of October 1. As usual, there’s public skating as well and ice hockey sessions. The venue also offers year-round skating classes, so even the most wobbly skater could be gliding around the ice rinks like a pro, come Christmas.
4. Lee Valley Ice Centre
It’s hard to miss this very 1980s looking arched-roofed building. Though a little marooned on Lea Bridge Road, its ice-rink is really popular with kids parties, and has the added bonus of being close to the family-friendly Walthamstow Marshes. It’s never too busy, the ice rink is a good size, and the option is there to book private tuition if you're a little shy on the ice.
5. Streatham Ice Arena
Streatham’s rink was first opened in the area in 1931, where it stood for 80 years before getting a much-needed renovation in 2013. Both pros and novices of all ages can use the rink, with classes in skating and ice hockey also available. It’s part of the Better leisure centre group, so you'll need to download the app to pre-book a public skating session. Okay, it’s not exactly Christmassy but it is Olympic sized (that's 60x30m), so that’s a big tick for social distancing.
6. Tower of London Ice Rink
Fancy whizzing around one of London’s most famous landmarks? Located in the dry moat, the Tower of London ice rink offers a grand historical setting for seasonal skating sessions, along with views of London's ancient fortress and the River Thames. Skate sessions will be staggered this year, so there will be fewer people on the ice, and the organisers have promised ‘enhanced cleaning regimes’. There will be food and drink available on the sidelines at a heated café, so you can skate, or just spectate while drinking a hot chocolate piled high with mini mallows.
Booking is essential. Find out more here.