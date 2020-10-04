Ice skating in London

Get your skates on at the best ice skating rinks in the capital

Don’t listen to the hearsay. Christmas is not cancelled. Okay, Winter Wonderland is. But there will still be Christmas lights, there will still be seasonal music played two months too early, and there will be skating, damn it, even if it’s on a sparsely populated, socially-distanced rink.

The old reliable at the Natural History Museum is making a return on October 23. Whether you can pirouette like Michelle Kwan or just slip around like Bambi, there’s a rink for everyone in London. We might have to book well in advance, but we can’t be stopped, skaters gonna skate!