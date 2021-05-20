London isn’t exactly short on places to eat and drink, but as the Big Booking Frenzy of 2021 has shown us, there’s always room for more. It’s great news, then, that the folks behind Pop Brixton and Peckham Levels have launched a new ‘cultural destination’ in east London.

Coming to Hackney Wick, the new spot is called Hackney Bridge and promises street food, booze, events, workspaces, markets and more.

The Courtyard, its outdoor eating and drinking area, looks out onto the canal and is currently open for bookings and walk-ins. Expect all the good stuff: cocktails, local craft beer, speciality wine – specifically, the UK’s first dedicated orange and natural skin contact wine bar. Fancy.

There’s a great selection of street food traders, too. The line-up includes The Jewish Deli for salt beef, bagels and latkes, Da Fish Ting for soft shell crab and fish burgers, STEAKhaus (steak and chips), Filigrillz (flame-grilled meats), Hermanos Taco House (tacos, duh), Neapolitan pizzas from Made in Puglia and fresh pasta from Pasta E Basta. Phew. Oh, and you can also get half-price cocktails on Thursdays and £5 dishes every Wednesday.

Later in the year, more of the venue will open, including an indoor dining hall which will bring with it nine more traders and space for 100 customers, plus Hackney Bridge’s Sunday market, where you’ll be able to pick up lovely wares from local independent retailers.

Remember sport? Yeah, you know... sport. Hackney Bridge will be screening the big events from this summer, including the Euros and Wimbledon on a massive outdoor screen – bookings are open now, so snap ‘em up.

One more thing – the space also has workspace and studios for artists, makers and small businesses. Currently, there’s an inclusive beauty salon, a skateboard workshop, illustrators, brewers, furniture makers, music producers and social enterprises.

It’s basically one-stop shop for all your eating, drinking and generally not-being-stuck-at-home needs. Book yourself a table before everyone else does, yeah?

