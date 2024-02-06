The Piccadilly Line will partially close next week

Heads up, Piccadilly Line users. The London Underground’s navy blue line is set to undergo what TfL is calling ‘vital renewal work’ – meaning that it’ll be partially closed for several days next week.

Taking place from Saturday February 10 until Wednesday February 14, the closures will come in two phases.

From 12:45am until 5am on February 10, there’ll be no trains on the western part of the Piccadilly between Hammersmith and Heathrow airport. This’ll effectively mean there are no night tubes west of Hammersmith.

From 5am on February 10 until the start of service on February 15, there will then be no trains between Acton Town and Heathrow airport. Services on the other western leg of the Piccadilly Line, between Uxbridge and Acton Town, won’t be affected.

Those looking to get to the airport are being advised to plan ahead and instead use the Elizabeth line. There will also be replacement buses running between Acton Town and Heathrow.

All this disruption is due to engineering works at Northfields. TfL is apparently improving the line’s infrastructure and getting it ready for new trains in 2025.

That’s right, after years of waiting, new Piccadilly Line trains are coming next year! And we at Time Out have been as excited as all the rest of London about those trains. From sightings of the trains being tested in Austria to sneak peeks into what they’ll look like, the navy blue line’s swanky, air-conditioned, potentially-driverless new trains can’t come soon enough.

You can check for up-to-date travel disruption on the TfL website here.

