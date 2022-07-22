You won’t have to sweat it out on the night bus any more

Your days of jostling with fellow drunks as you snake home very slowly on the night bus are over, as the Night Tube strikes that have been taking place every weekend since January have been suspended.

The long-running industrial action has been happening every Friday and Saturday, from 8.30 pm until 8 am the following morning, since January 7. They’ve affected the Central, Victoria, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are in a dispute over safety concerns, shifts and work-life balance, but have finally come to an agreement with TfL and will resume Night Tube services as usual.

Nick Dent, director of customer operations at London Underground, said: ‘We are pleased that the RMT has suspended its industrial action on Night Tube services. This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with all our trade unions.’

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: ‘We are pleased that after our strong industrial campaign, we have made significant progress on the Night Tube dispute. Our members took months of strike action on this issue, and we congratulate them on that.

‘We hope to see this matter is fully resolved as part of a three-month review, but our strike mandate remains in place, and we are not afraid use it if need be.’

The news comes after TfL had an epic blunder yesterday when they announced that the Central line wouldn’t be running at rush hour, then reversed the decision just over an hour later. D’oh!

With all services seemingly back to normal, let’s hope there isn’t any more confusion over the weekend. Happy Night Tubing!

Get up to date TfL info here.

A new tourism tax has been proposed to fund TfL.

The Government is spending £9m on flying taxis for London airports. Yes, you heard that correctly.