A Pret coffee
Photograph: Pret A Manger

The price of your Pret coffee subscription is going up

Your latte habit just got spendier

Written by
Alice Saville
When Pret A Manger launched its coffee subscription in September 2020, it seemed almost too good to be true. Unlimited barista-made coffees? For just £20 a month? Such untold riches! Well, alas, all good things must come to an end. Now, Pret is raising the cost of a monthly subscription to £25, citing its reasons as ingredient price rises, the government's VAT increase, and its desire to reward loyal team members with pay rises. 

Pret Coffee Subscription members can still claim up to 150 coffees a month (which brings a whole new meaning to getting your five a day) so for anyone with a phenomenal caffeine habit, this deal still represents seriously good value. But its future is unclear: as workers return to offices, Pret's pandemic-stricken fortunes are bound to revive, meaning this chain of stores has less incentive to lure punters through the door with sweet deals like this. For now, we're holding our bargainous coffee close, and hoping that the great return to office life won't bring an end to this delicious caffeinated bounty. 

