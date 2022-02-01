Records are set to be smashed for the Queen’s seventieth year on the throne

This year the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne. A very respectable innings, that. Longest reigning British monarch of all time. Decent.

As you’d expect, all sorts of stuff (including the unveiling of a colossal metal dragon) is planned to mark the occasion. The one that we like the most though, is the plan to hold the world’s longest-ever picnic. What an achievement.

Said picnic will take place in Windsor, on Sunday June 5, during the special four-day bank holiday. If you’re wondering which city set the record about to be shattered, the answer is Memphis, Tennessee. Sorry, The Home of Elvis, we’re about to make you look like a bunch of picnic amateurs.

The picnic table is apparently going to be half a kilometre in length (100 metres longer than Memphis’s paltry effort).

‘We're trying to encourage people to come together on June 5 to say thank you to the Queen but also to neighbours, friends and people who have made a difference over the last two years,’ said Lisa Hunter, the party organiser. ‘It works out to 1,600-and-a-few people. That’s the aim – if we can make it a bit longer then that’s fantastic, but that’s the minimum. The idea is for everyone in the community from all walks of life to come together in a celebration.’

Pride in London is returning in 2022 for its fiftieth iteration.

Yes it’s true, the Loch Ness Monster has been spotted in Wimbledon.