See the punderful vegetable sculptures at Lambeth Country Show

For 44 years, Lambeth Country Show has brought sheep-shearing, wood-whittling, potent local cider and live music to Brixton. But we all know that the real star of the show is the highly anticipated Vegetable Sculpture Competition, where the great and good of popular culture are lovingly recreated out of turnips and swedes – not even political figures can escape the vegtastic treatment – and veggie puns reign supreme. If you didn’t manage to make it along this year, or you couldn’t face the humungous queue, here’s our pick of 2018’s best sculptures on show. Let the pundemonium commence!

England’s newest national treasure had more than a few edible likenesses this year:

‘Gareth Southgrape. Best before 2020?’

‘Carrot Southgate in Kaleiningrad’

‘Carrot Southgrape you’re the one’

Donald Trump also made a fair few appearances this year:

‘Jabba the Trump’

‘Donald Pump-Kin Jong On(ion) Summit’

‘Corny Daniels and the Veg-Ful Protestors Squash Trump’

‘Make America Grape Again’

Some paid tribute to the people we sadly lost this year:

‘Prof Stephen Hawking. A Second Brief History in Thyme’

‘Kale Winton and his Supermarket Swede’

The hundredth anniversary of (some) women getting the vote in the UK got a look in:

‘Suffracourgettes’

As did some pop-culture legends:

‘Chloro-Phil Collins’

‘ Jeff Goldlegume’

But the undisputed winner this year was surely this guy?

‘Kale Marx’

Find more wonderful things to do in Brixton with our area guide.