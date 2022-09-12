London
Queen's coffin
Photograph: Getty Images

The Queen’s body is being flown to London

She'll return to Buckingham Palace tomorrow evening

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
On Thursday September 8 Queen Elizabeth II passed away after 70 years on the throne. Having died at Balmoral in Scotland, arrangements are being made to have her body returned to London for the state funeral, which is taking place on Monday September 19. The original plan, as laid out in ‘Operation London Bridge’, was to have her body transported back to London on the Royal Train, but this has now changed. We now know that she’ll be flown back to London. 

Where is the Queen now?

A six-hour procession took her from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh yesterday, where she now rests at Holyroodhouse Palace.

How will the Queen be transported back to London?

Her body will be flown to London. The plane is expected to take off from Edinburgh Airport at 6pm and land at RAF Norhtholt just before 7pm. Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, will be on the flight too. 

What time will the Queen’s coffin arrive at Buckingham Palace?

When her coffin arrives in London at around 7pm she'll be met by King Charles and Camilla before the hearse travels to Buckingham Palace. She’ll then stay there before being taken to lie in state at Westminster Hall the next day. 

Will I be able to view the cortege?

You’ll be able to watch the procession go past on Tuesday evening and there are expected to be crowds lining the streets. The official procession, however, starts on Wednesday afternoon. Leaving the Palace just after 2pm, the hearse will travel through central London passing Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

A bank holiday has been declared for the day of the Queen's funeral.

We met the mourners outside Buckingham Palace.

