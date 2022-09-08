When is the Queen’s funeral, how can I attend and where is the procession?

She will be the first British monarch to have her funeral at Westminster Abbey since 1760

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96. Now plans are being put in place for her funeral. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, here’s everything you need to know about watching and attending.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

In a plan, reported by the Guardian in 2017, it was revealed that in the event of the Queen’s death, her funeral would take place nine days after her passing. That means you can expect it to be held on Saturday September 17. The day will start at 9am when Big Ben will chime with its bell hammer muffled with a leather pad and then the Queen’s funeral cortege will arrive at the Abbey at 11am. There will be a minute’s silence held around the country as she enters the abbey.

Where is the Queen’s funeral being held?

The event is taking place at Westminster Abbey. Elizabeth II will be the first British monarch to have her funeral there since 1760.

Will there be a procession?

The coffin will rest at Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral and will be carried the few hundred metres to the neighbouring Abbey on the morning of the funeral. The big procession will take place after the event. That’s when there will be a full military parade, with contributions from the Navy and the RAF, as the coffin travels down The Mall. This parade will end at Hyde Park Corner, at which point the hearse will travel by road to Windsor Castle.

Where will the Queen be buried?

Queen Elizabeth will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her parents.

Can I attend the funeral?

No, unless you’re one of 2,000 guests specifically invited to attend at Westminster Abbey. You can head to The Mall, though. The bollards will be removed to make space for well-wishers. The nearest tube stations are Hyde Park Corner, Green Park, Charing Cross and St James’s Park. Check travel restrictions before setting off, though.

How else can I watch it?

Television cameras will be allowed inside Westminster Abbey so the funeral will air live on TV. There are also expected to be big screens put up around London and the rest of the country so that people can watch collectively. We’ll provide a list of them as we learn more.

There will be a massive military procession for the Queen.

What will happen in London now that the Queen has died?