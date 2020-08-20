The Rolling Stones are opening a shop on Carnaby Street

A rolling stone gathers no moss. But there’s not been much rolling (or rocking) these last few months. Maybe that’s why The Rolling Stones have come out of lockdown with all guns blazing.

No, we’re not announcing their next tour. Instead, The Greatest Rock ’n’ Roll Band in the World are opening a shop on Carnaby Street.

Launching in September, RS No. 9 Carnaby – a name as catchy as one of the band’s guitar licks – will be located at... 9 Carnaby Street. It’s a partnership with merch merchants Bravado, coming to a street that swung in the ’60s. Nowadays, it’s more notable for high-end fashion boutiques. And Liam Gallagher’s clothing store.

‘Soho has always encapsulated rock ’n’ roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store,’ said the band.

RS No. 9 Carnaby will stock ‘exclusive new fashion and merchandise’ for fans of all ages. It will feature a collection in the band’s signature Pantone colour Stones Red, as seen in their famous tongue logo. They’ll also be flogging raincoats and hats – it’s all about a protective outer layer at their age – plus scarves so you can look like Jagger.

The shop window will display a soundwave installation honouring classic track ‘Paint It Black’. The store’s glass floor will feature famous Stones lyrics, the changing rooms will be decorated with album artwork and their tunes will fill the airwaves. No word yet on whether Keith will be on the cash register.

RS No. 9 Carnaby opens on Sep 9.

