The Royal Opera House will stream opera and ballet for free during the coronavirus outbreak

London’s great stages may be closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, but let’s at least be grateful it’s happened in an era where high-quality streaming is a thing.

The latest to announce a tasty digital programme is the Royal Opera House. The iconic Covent Garden institution is presently shuttered indefinitely, with every production put on hold. But tune in to its Facebook page or YouTube channel at the right time and you can bring a programme of high art into your living room. As part of its #OurHouseToYourHouse initiative, a major opera or ballet will be streamed every Friday at 7pm for a month, starting with a 2010 Royal Ballet production of family fave ‘Peter and the Wolf’ next week. And let’s be honest, you’re not likely to be doing much else on a Friday night now, eh? If we’re going to be locked up, we might as well become dead cultured while we’re doing it.

Here’s the initial programme:

March 27 – ‘Peter and the Wolf’ (Royal Ballet, 2010)

April 3 – ‘Acis and Galatea’ (Royal Opera, 2009)

April 10 – ‘Così fan tutte’ (Royal Opera, 2010)

April 17 – ‘The Metamorphosis’ (Royal Ballet, 2013)

