A major exhibition exploring cancer is coming to the capital, to shed light on a disease that one in two of us is diagnosed with in our lifetimes.

Cancer revolution: science, innovation and hope, will trace how cancer is prevented, detected and treated through historical and future objects and the stories of the patients, policymakers, medics and scientists dealing with the disease. Created with support from Cancer Research UK, the show is coming to London's Science Museum in May 2022 after its October debut at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester.

Although it's certainly a hard-hitting subject, the world-first show will spotlight how science and tech has revolutionised the way we think about and treat cancer – and ask the questions that could help to push our understandings further.

'Despite the advances in survival that have been made there are still big questions to address,' said the lead curator, Katie Dabin. 'Why do treatments sometimes stop working? Why does cancer come back in some people but not others? How can we help more people with cancer live better and longer?’

Some highlights of the exhibition include new artist installations and virtual reality tumour maps – as well as a tapestry of historic objects documenting how far cancer care has come, pulled from key collections across the UK. Although it's still a while away, the exhibition will be free and you can visit the Science Museum website to find out more.

In more health-related news, there’s an urgent call for Black Londoners to give blood.

Here’s the top 10 art exhibitions happening in London right now.