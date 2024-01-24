The Serpentine Pavilion is getting a star-shaped redesign this summer

Islands in the void, that is what we are

Korean architect Minsuk Cho and his studio Mass Studies have been selected to design this summer’s Serpentine Pavilion.

You’ll get to spend the warmer months lounging around, watching performances and drinking coffee in a pavilion enticingly entitled ‘Archipelagic Void’, which is apparently comprised of a series of ‘islands’ arranged around a ‘void’.

They’re actually five structures arranged in a star shape around a central courtyard area. Each structure of the pavilion will serve a different purpose. There’s an extra gallery space to extend the Serpentine South itself, as well as a library, an auditorium, a tea house and a ‘play tower’.

Serpentine Pavilion 2024 designed by Minsuk Cho, Mass Studies. Design render, exterior view. Photo © Mass Studies Courtesy: Serpentine

Sorry, did you think there were five spaces? Actually, ‘assembled, the parts become a montage of ten spaces surrounding the void: five distinct covered spaces and five open, in-between areas, each acting as a threshold.’ So that’s ten open or covered islands around a courtyard ‘void’.

As confusing and conceptually complicated as that all sounds, the Serpentine Pavilion is always a summer highlight, and here in the depths of winter it’s nice to think in just a few months we’ll be lounging around the park in the sun. See you in the void.

The Serpentine Pavilion, Jun 7-Oct 27. Free. More details here.

Nine amazing artists you have to see at Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2024.

Here are the ten best exhibitions you can see in London right now.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Phil Wang in Nunhead is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.