The ‘smallest sandwich shop in the world’ has opened in Hampstead

Hampstead. Home of steep hills, charming side streets and those famous swimming ponds. We can now add one more to that list: the world’s (maybe) smallest sandwich shop.

Gabriele Contenta, a 30-year-old Hackney resident, has set up a focaccia stand in a phone box on Rosslyn Hill, right by Hampstead Heath. Pinkadella serves focaccia sandwiches with a full range of proper Italian fillings including mortadella, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and burrata. Nice one, Gabriele.

‘I was waiting for a long time to open but I think right now it’s the right moment because, little by little, everything is coming back to normal,’ Gabriele said to the Ham & High newspaper.

We can’t officially call it the world’s smallest sandwich shop because no one’s actually recognised it as that yet. But that looks set to change. Gabriele has said he’s going to contact Guinness World Records to see if it genuinely is the tiniest.

Pinkadella, 40 Rosslyn Hill, NW3 1NL.

