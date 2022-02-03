London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Phone box cafe
Photo: Magdalena Konopka

The ‘smallest sandwich shop in the world’ has opened in Hampstead

Serving delicious focaccia out of an actual phone box

Joe Mackertich
Written by
Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Hampstead. Home of steep hills, charming side streets and those famous swimming ponds. We can now add one more to that list: the world’s (maybe) smallest sandwich shop.

Gabriele Contenta, a 30-year-old Hackney resident, has set up a focaccia stand in a phone box on Rosslyn Hill, right by Hampstead Heath. Pinkadella serves focaccia sandwiches with a full range of proper Italian fillings including mortadella, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and burrata. Nice one, Gabriele.

‘I was waiting for a long time to open but I think right now it’s the right moment because, little by little, everything is coming back to normal,’ Gabriele said to the Ham & High newspaper.

We can’t officially call it the world’s smallest sandwich shop because no one’s actually recognised it as that yet. But that looks set to change. Gabriele has said he’s going to contact Guinness World Records to see if it genuinely is the tiniest.

Pinkadella, 40 Rosslyn Hill, NW3 1NL.

These phone boxes were turned into art galleries last year. 

The best sandwiches in London right now.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.