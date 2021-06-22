London
Wembley Park
Chris Winter | Wembley ParkWembley Park, London. Photo credit : Chris Winter / Wembley Park

These phone boxes have been turned into an art gallery

ET phone home and stroke his chin at the same time

By
Eddy Frankel
Phone boxes in this day and age are only good for two things: improvised micro-libraries and finding a masseuse. But you can add a third use to that list: art. Because three classic red English phone boxes in Wembley Park have been transformed into an art gallery. The newest installation is by design duo HagenHinderdael, who have filled the boxes with greenery, mirrors and light. The work is meant to comment on Wembley’s metamorphosis from small local green space to international cultural attraction and haven for drunk men wearing matching shirts. The arcing lights of the piece echo Wembley’s new arch, while the old towers can be seen at night, and all the greenery nods to the area’s bucolic history. From real park to fan park, meadow to stadium, babbling brook to vomiting league one football fan. That's art, that is.

Meadows of Change by HagenHinderdael is at Arena Square in Wembley Park. More details here

Want more outdoor art? Here are the best outdoor sculptures in London

Hate outdoor art? Here are the best exhibitions in London right now, and they're all indoors.

