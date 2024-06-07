London
Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer UK Tour comes to the O2 Arena this Saturday

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Two alternative rock heavyweights, with very different styles but equal amounts of rizz, will team up for a special headline show at the O2 Arena in London this weekend. We’re talking about The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, who will take to the London stage for a night of ‘definitely-not-cringe indie classics’, as Time Out’s music editor, Georgia Evans, says

If you’re getting ready to yell out the words to ‘1979’ and ‘Buddy Holly’, here’s everything you need to know about the London concert. 

When are The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer playing London’s O2 Arena?

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer’s headline O2 Arena show is on Saturday June 7 2024.

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 5.30pm, though you’ll be able to enter the O2 – with all its restaurants and bars – earlier than that. Exact opening times vary by outlet. 

What time will the bands come on stage?

According to Ticketmaster the show starts at 7.30pm. The Smashing Pumpkins are expected on stage at around 9pm.  

Who is supporting the bands?

As it’s a double-band show, there are no support acts for The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at the O2. 

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official news of the setlist just yet. 

The last time Weezer played a show their set went like this:

  1. My Name Is Jonas
  2. Beverly Hills
  3. Return to Ithaka
  4. The Good Life
  5. Pork and Beans
  6. El Scorcho
  7. Across the Sea
  8. Photograph
  9. Undone - The Sweater Song
  10. Home (Kit Chan cover)
  11. Susanne
  12. Only in Dreams
  13. The Greatest Man That Ever Lived
  14. Island in the Sun
  15. Perfect Situation
  16. All My Favorite Songs
  17. Say It Ain't So
  18. Run, Raven, Run
  19. Hash Pipe
  20. Thank You and Good Night
  21. The Waste Land
  22. Surf Wax America
  23. Buddy Holly 

And this is the likely Smashing Pumpkins setlist:

  1. The Everlasting Gaze
  2. Doomsday Clock
  3. Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads cover)
  4. Today
  5. Perfect
  6. Disarm
  7. The Celestials
  8. Purple Blood
  9. Ava Adore
  10. Tonight, Tonight
  11. Bullet With Butterfly Wings
  12. This Time
  13. Spellbinding
  14. Hubble Bubble (Toil and Trouble) (Manfred Mann cover)
  15. Jellybelly
  16. Empires
  17. Hummer
  18. Beguiled
  19. 1979
  20. Cherub Rock
  21. Zero

Can you still get tickets for The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at London’s O2 Arena?

A few tickets are still available online. They are seated and going on Ticketmaster for £88.50. 

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

