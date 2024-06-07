The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer UK Tour comes to the O2 Arena this Saturday

Two alternative rock heavyweights, with very different styles but equal amounts of rizz, will team up for a special headline show at the O2 Arena in London this weekend. We’re talking about The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, who will take to the London stage for a night of ‘definitely-not-cringe indie classics’, as Time Out’s music editor, Georgia Evans, says.

If you’re getting ready to yell out the words to ‘1979’ and ‘Buddy Holly’, here’s everything you need to know about the London concert.

When are The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer playing London’s O2 Arena?

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer’s headline O2 Arena show is on Saturday June 7 2024.

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 5.30pm, though you’ll be able to enter the O2 – with all its restaurants and bars – earlier than that. Exact opening times vary by outlet.

What time will the bands come on stage?

According to Ticketmaster the show starts at 7.30pm. The Smashing Pumpkins are expected on stage at around 9pm.

Who is supporting the bands?

As it’s a double-band show, there are no support acts for The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at the O2.

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official news of the setlist just yet.

The last time Weezer played a show their set went like this:

My Name Is Jonas Beverly Hills Return to Ithaka The Good Life Pork and Beans El Scorcho Across the Sea Photograph Undone - The Sweater Song Home (Kit Chan cover) Susanne Only in Dreams The Greatest Man That Ever Lived Island in the Sun Perfect Situation All My Favorite Songs Say It Ain't So Run, Raven, Run Hash Pipe Thank You and Good Night The Waste Land Surf Wax America Buddy Holly

And this is the likely Smashing Pumpkins setlist:

The Everlasting Gaze Doomsday Clock Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads cover) Today Perfect Disarm The Celestials Purple Blood Ava Adore Tonight, Tonight Bullet With Butterfly Wings This Time Spellbinding Hubble Bubble (Toil and Trouble) (Manfred Mann cover) Jellybelly Empires Hummer Beguiled 1979 Cherub Rock Zero

Can you still get tickets for The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at London’s O2 Arena?

A few tickets are still available online. They are seated and going on Ticketmaster for £88.50.

