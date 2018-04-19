‘The Tale’ and Idris Elba’s ‘Yardie’: the Sundance London line-up is announced

This year’s Sundance Film Festival: London has just announced its official line-up – and it’s a proper cracker. Standouts on a universally strong list include ‘Leaves No Trace’, Debra Granik’s first feature film since the Oscar-nominated ‘Winter’s Bone’; a UK premiere for Desiree Akhavan’s ‘The Miseducation of Cameron’; and Jennifer Fox’s ‘The Tale’. There’ll be plenty of local interest too, with Idris Elba’s directorial debut, the Hackney-set ‘Yardie’, also getting its UK premiere.

For the third year running, Sundance is taking place at Picturehouse Central in the West End. It runs from May 31 to June 3. The frankly terrifying modern horror, ‘Hereditary’, is Time Out’s gala screening, so we’ll be there, probably hiding behind something or watching it through our fingers.



To secure yourself tickets for this must-see happening (the film, not the hiding), and all the other screenings, short films and special events, head to picturehouses.com/sundance. General sales open at 9.30am on Monday April 30. Picturehouse members can pick up tickets from 9.30am on Monday April 23.



Head here for the full line-up for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival: London.

