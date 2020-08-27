Eat IN to Help Out: Deliveroo is launching discount deal throughout September

Couldn’t get enough of the feelgood food discount scheme, Eat Out to Help Out? Well, first of all, check out these ace London restaurants who couldn’t either – this bunch have decided to extend the offer into September to encourage punters to keep dining out with them at half the usual price.

From one PSA to another: you can now enjoy discount grub in September from the comfort of your sofa, too. Deliveroo has announced it’ll be launching an Eat In to Help Out (see what they did there?) scheme to run throughout next month. It’ll be offering £5 off at partner restaurants on orders of £20 or more.

Even better, the delivery app will be footing the £5 bill for small restaurants, supporting independent food spots rather than the bigger chains. However, larger restaurants can choose to opt in to the deal and pay the discount themselves. Just like the government’s money-off scheme, the offer will run from Monday to Wednesday.

It’s been a tough time for small businesses and the hospitality industry as a whole, but many restaurants found a way through lockdown by pivoting to takeaway. ‘We know they have been hit hard recently, and we hope Our Eat In to Help Out scheme can play a part in helping their businesses through this difficult period,’ said Deliveroo CEO and founder Will Shu.

Deliveroo customers will need to use the following codes on orders over £20 for their chance to get a discount feed:

EATIN1 between September 1 and September 2

EATIN2 between September 7 and September 9

EATIN3 between September 14 and September 16

EATIN4 between September 21 and September 23

EATIN5 between September 28 and September 30

But make that order swiftly: each code is capped at 100,000 redemptions across the UK. And we Londoners are a hungry bunch.

Make that discount count: these top London restaurants are now doing delivery.

Check out the restaurants extending the Eat Out to Help Out offer into September.

Share the story