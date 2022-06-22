The Tower of London is advertising for a new Beefeater

Thinking about a new job? Who isn’t? But instead of maybe doing like, a sort-of craft distillery – it’s kind-of hard to explain – that also does like, dog-grooming, you know? you could have a proper career change and become a Yeoman Warder. A Beefeater.

That’s right: the famous residents and guardians of the Tower of London, and by extension, keepers of the monarchical monolith that is the United Kingdom, are recruiting for a new Beefeater.

Which is pretty great. You get to wear some sweet duds, live in a castle really near a tube station and play with ravens to your heart’s content. However, this is not a club you get to join lightly.

For starters, it’s not just about dressing up and wandering about. The successful candidate will be required to ‘stir the spirit of visitors of the Tower by bringing its history and stories to life’. That’s on top of guard duties, including keeping an eye on the literally priceless Crown Jewels.

There are also some very specific criteria that applicants must possess. For instance, you must be a Warrant Officer, class 1 or 2, (or the equivalent rank in other services) from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force or Royal Marines. You need to have the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, and to have served in the armed forces for at least 22 years. Whew. Also, they want ‘excellent communicators who thrive in a busy customer-service environment and enjoy meeting new people every day’, but then almost every job ad these days says that. Salary is £34k.

If this sounds like you, you can apply here. If it really definitely isn’t you, you can visit the Tower of London anyway. It’s great.

Tower of London, EC3N 4AB.

