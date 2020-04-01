The UK is getting its first virtual pug café – yes, your prayers have been answered

Got the lockdown blues? Here’s something that might brighten your day: the UK is getting its first virtual pug café so you can gaze at adorable snub-nosed hounds from your sofa.

The folks behind Pug Cafe, who usually run IRL get-togethers for owners and lovers of the wrinkly-faced pups, are inviting the nation’s pugs to log on to Zoom at 2pm on Sunday April 5 (with their humans) for an afternoon of virtual socialising.

The group are expecting hundreds of pups and their owners to tune in to the meet-up. As well as encouraging people to ‘show off their pooch’s party tricks’ to the camera, they’re also asking them to bake their pup’s favourite dog treats before the gathering so they can join in with a mass tuck-in.

If you’re an aspiring dog owner aching to see some furry pals in self-isolation, you’ll be pleased to know pug lovers are invited too, although only in limited numbers. It’ll certainly beat all the Zoom work meetings you’ve been doing lately.

You can take part in the pug summit by joining private Facebook group Pug Cafe or by following Pug Cafe on Instagram, which will give you access to the meeting ID. At 2pm on Sunday April 5, enter the ID or click the meeting link to join.

