BFI Southbank with rainbow
Photograph: BFI Southbank / Time Out

The UK’s biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival has just announced its 2023 dates

BFI Flare is back to bring queer stories to the big screen in March

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
The UK’s biggest queer film festival is back in March with another 11 days and nights of  LGBTQIA+ feature films, shorts and parties.

The BFI has just announced that next year’s BFI Flare festival will be running from March 15-26, 2023.

New to the fest this time out is an immersive strand, programmed by the BFI’s XR curator Ulrich Schrauth. If you caught any of the immersive events at the London Film Festival, you’ll know what to expect: mind-bending visual art based on emerging technologies.

For anyone looking for more traditional film festival delights, the best in queer cinema from around the world will be represented – as well as a series of free short films that will be streaming nationwide via BFI Player.

The fest will also be continuing its socially and politically-conscious strand, #FiveFilmsForFreedom, screening five films for free to audiences across the planet in solidarity with LGBTQIA+ communities in repressive regimes.

Check back for the full programme announcement on February 15. Filmmakers should head to the official festival site for submission deadlines and information.

