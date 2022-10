Danish maverick Lars Von Trier loves nothing more than turning up at a film festival and lobbing a metaphorical grenade or two. But he has a mellower presence at this year’s LFF, with his long-in-the-making follow-up to 1994 TV series ‘The Kingdom’ screening as part of the Cult strand. The Copenhagen-set series, which is set in the kind of hospital you hope never to be admitted into, sees the Danish director going full David Lynch with original cast members back, a character obsessed with the original show and an appearance or two from von Trier himself. Two episodes of the five-part series are on the fest’s big screen.



8.50pm, Thu Oct 13. £10-£16.