The UK’s biggest and more exciting line-up of music documentaries, the Doc’n Roll Film Festival is into its eleventh year and is only getting bigger and louder.

This year’s line-up has just been announced, and with 26 feature film premieres and 80 UK-wide events, it’s got a movie for every musical taste – and from most countries too.

Headline docs on this year’s programme include films about Wu-Tang founder member Ol’ Dirty Bastard (Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirty), indie collective Broken Social Scene (It’s All Gonna Break: Broken Social Scene), US punk band Gogol Bordello (Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story), ska legend Pauline Black (Pauline Black: A 2-Tone Story), DEVO, and electroclash provocateur Peaches (Teaches of Peaches).

The genres on offer span the spectrum, with rock, punk, hip hop, folk, R&B, experimental music and jazz all represented, while female voices are louder then ever on the programme.

‘I’m excited to announce that this year [the] programme will feature more women than ever before,’ says festival director Vanessa Lobon Garcia, ‘a significant achievement in a genre still dominated by male perspectives. This progress is something to celebrate, and reflects Doc’n Roll’s commitment to amplifying diverse voices in music documentaries.’

London venues include BFI Southbank, Rio Cinema, The Garden Cinema, Barbican Cinema, Finsbury Park Picturehouse, ICA, Ritzy Brixton, The Castle and Hackney Picturehouse.

And it’s not a London-only show, either. There’ll be satellite screenings in Brighton, Birmingham, Coventry, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Hastings, Stockport, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham and Glasgow. It’s Irish fest, too, with Dublin also hosting screenings.

This year’s festival runs from October 24 to November 10. Head to the official site for all the info and to book tickets.

