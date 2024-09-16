London’s new movie soundtrack festival has just announced its 2025 line-up

The BFI London Film Festival isn’t the only game in town – or on the South Bank.

The full line-up to the city’s newest film fest – the London Soundtrack Festival – has just been announced and there are plenty of good reasons to make the trip down to the BFI IMAX and the Royal Festival Hall when it launches in early 2025.

Running from March 19-26, the festival will be celebrating and showcase music, soundtracks and scores from movies, TV and video games – as well as Q&As, talks and concerts.

Highlights include a Lord of the Rings marathon at the BFI IMAX, introduced by its three-times Oscar-winning composer Howard Shore, with the Canadian also joining David Cronenberg to introduce screenings of Crash (1996) and Dead Ringers (1998). The two long-time collaborators will also be appearing in an unmissable-sounding Q&A at the Royal Festival Hall.

Oscar-winning composer Anne Dudley is hosting a night of Great Movie Songs, with Pet Shop Boys front man Neil Tennant and Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears both performing some big-screen classics.



Hildur Guðnadóttir is presenting an evening of her movie and TV music that’ll take in the scores to Joker, Tár and Chernobyl, among others. The Icelandic composer is also intro’ing IMAX screenings of Joker and Joker: Folie à Deux.

Composer Harry Gregson-Williams will be presenting a Gladiator II screening, while a LSF Gala Concert will celebrate Shore’s work.

Charlie Chaplin’s grandson, Spencer Chaplin, is introducing a screening of Modern Times with a live score.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday, September 18, with subscribers to the festival’s newsletter getting priority access from 10am, Tuesday 19.



Head to the official website for the full programme and to book tickets.

