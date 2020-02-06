The UK’s first fitness festival for the black community has just launched a crowdfunding campaign

A crowdfunding campaign is under way to raise money to launch the UK’s first fitness festival for the black community.

NoireFitFest will be held at a major London location and is the brainchild of personal trainers Lorraine Russell and Donna Noble. They hope the festival will tackle the lack of diversity in the fitness and wellbeing sector, a problem that can make minority communities feel unwelcome in fitness spaces.

The one-day festival will give fitness professionals, enthusiasts and novices the chance to take part in activities taught by black professionals, attend expert talks and learn more about self-care products or treatments on the market.

The announcement comes after Sport England released figures that showed just 56 percent of black people are getting the recommended weekly amount of physical activity compared to 62 percent of the general population.

‘It means that we miss out on the benefits of cultivating a more holistic and healthy lifestyle,’ Noble told Metro.co.uk. ‘If you do not see faces like yours doing something, you won’t consider it for yourself, which shows that representation really does matter.’

To find out more about the campaign visit NoireFitFest’s crowdfunding page.

