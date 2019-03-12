The V&A is extending its smash-hit Dior show until September

Due to ‘unprecedented demand’, the V&A has decided to extend the show until September 1 2019. Since opening the doors to ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’ in February, it’s had 121,566 visitors – that's a whopping 24,000 per week, give or take.

It’s easy to see why the exhibition has gained so much popularity, according to Time Out art writer Rosemary Waugh – ‘Walking through this show is like being sucked inside a little girl’s daydream that she conjured up while trying on mummy’s high-heels and red lipstick, each flamboyantly decorated room more perfect princess party-land than the last.’ Basically, it’s every fashion-lover’s fantasy.

So keep your eyes peeled for new batches of tickets on the fifteenth of each month, or hotfoot it down to the V&A’s ticket desk for daily ticket releases at 10am.

As the man himself said, don’t buy much but make sure what you buy is good. And, as demand and our review would suggest, this exhibition is preeetty good.

